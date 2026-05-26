IBA UNVEILS ELECTION COVERAGE GUIDELINES FOR 2026 POLLS

By Makasa chanda

26 May 2026

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has issued Election Coverage Guidelines aimed at promoting fair, balanced and responsible media coverage ahead of Zambia’s General Elections in August 2026.

The guidelines, approved during the IBA Board’s 45th Meeting on May 20, 2026, provide broadcasters with practical direction on covering elections and election-related activities while upholding professionalism, impartiality and ethical standards.



According to the authority, the guidelines are intended to strengthen compliance with broadcasting standards and clarify the responsibilities of media institutions during the electoral period.



Key provisions include fair and balanced reporting of all political parties and candidates, equitable allocation of advertising airtime, and professional conduct during political interviews and debates. Broadcasters will also be required to provide full disclosure when reporting opinion polls, including information on sponsors, sample sizes and sources.



The guidelines further prohibit campaign interviews with political parties or independent candidates on polling day and ban the prediction of election results before official confirmation. Broadcasters are expected to announce only verified and officially confirmed election results.

In a move aimed at safeguarding national unity and electoral integrity, the IBA has also prohibited the broadcasting of hate speech, tribalism, incitement to violence, misinformation and other unverified election-related content.



The authority said all broadcasting stations in Zambia are expected to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and fully comply with their provisions.



IBA Director General and Board Secretary Webster Malido said professional and responsible media coverage is essential for ensuring peaceful and credible elections, as it enables citizens to access accurate and balanced information needed to make informed choices.

The authority has pledged to closely monitor election coverage across the country and take appropriate action against broadcasters found to be in violation of the guidelines during the electoral period.