JUST IN



ICC Judges Sue Trump Administration Over Sanctions



Three judges from the International Cr!minal Court (ICC) have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in a U.S. federal court, arguing that sanctions imposed on them are unlawful and undermine judicial independence.





The judges say the sanctions were imposed in retaliation for their work on investigations involving alleged w@r cr!mes in Afghan!stan and arrest warrants related to Izraeli officials.





According to the lawsuit, the measures have frozen assets, disrupted banking and travel, and made it harder for them to carry out their judicial duties.





The case, filed in a New York federal court, asks the court to declare the sanctions illegal and overturn them.





The lawsuit marks another chapter in the long-running tensions between the United States and the ICC, as Washington continues to reject the court’s jurisdiction over U.S. nationals.