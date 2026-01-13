The ICE agent who sh0t a woman de@d in Minneapolis is not expected to face criminal charges’

FBI investigators are conducting a thorough inquiry into the fatal sh0oting, including an analysis of the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross, as well as physical evidence like the handgun used to k!ll Renee Good.



Those familiar with the investigation reportedly told The New York Times that the civil rights division of the Department of Justice, which typically investigates police-involved sh0otings, has not opened a probe into whether Ross violated Good’s rights under federal law.



Ross is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to face criminal charges, the Times reported.

Instead, the Justice Department is reportedly planning to look into a wide group of activists who took part in a Minneapolis neighborhood ICE watch activities, believing they were ‘instigators’ of the sh0oting.

It remains unclear whether Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was involved in any activism in Minneapolis besides participating in the protest against ICE actions on the day that she was killed – however the FBI is reportedly determined to find out.

Witnesses have said Good and her wife, Rebecca, were acting as legal observers and filming the protest.



In shocking footage from the scene, Rebecca admitted she encouraged Good to confront agents. ‘I made her come down here, it’s my fault,’ she cried.

Friends have claimed Good became involved in activism through her six-year-old son’s charter school and its local ‘ICE Watch group,’ which is a coalition of activists who seek to disrupt immigration raids.

‘She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,’ a mother named Leesa who has a child at the same school as Good’s son told The New York Post.

‘[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training.

‘I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right.’

In surveillance footage, Good was seen apparently blocking the road with her SUV for four minutes before she was killed.

About 20 seconds after Good pulled up to the street, a passenger – believed to be her wife, Rebecca exited the vehicle and eventually began filming.

There is speculation that Rebecca, who admitted to bringing her spouse to the anti-ICE protest, exited the car so she could begin filming any potential clash with federal agents.

Other footage from the sh0oting shows an officer approaching Good’s stopped SUV. He grabbed the handle as he allegedly demanded she open the door.

Her Honda Pilot then began to pull forward, and Ross pulled his weapon, immediately firing three shots and jumping back as the vehicle moved toward him.

It is not clear from the videos if the vehicle made contact with Ross. After the shooting, the SUV slammed into two cars parked on a curb before crashing to a stop.

Almost immediately after the sho0ting, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good’s actions as ‘an act of domestic terr0rism’ as she defended Ross as an experienced law enforcement professional who followed his training.

She claimed he shot Good after he believed she was trying to run him or other agents over with her vehicle.

President Trump also called the Good a ‘professional agitator’ and claimed she was shot in ‘self-defense.’

He then reiterated that message on Sunday, saying Good was ‘very vi0lent’ and ‘very radical,’ calling her and her wife ‘professional agitators’ and suggesting that federal authorities would ‘find out who’s paying for it.