IDC MEETS WITH US BASED KENYAN BILLIONAIRE JULIUS MWALE TO EXPLORE SMART CITY INVESTMENTS IN ZAMBIA

IDC CEO Mr. Cornwell Muleya has met with US-based Kenyan billionaire, Mr. Julius Mwale, and his delegation to discuss investment opportunities related to the introduction of the groundbreaking concept of Smart Cities in Zambia.

Mr. Mwale and his delegation are on a week-long visit to explore investment prospects in Zambia with the specific aim of replicating their visionary Smart City project in the country. This initiative takes inspiration from Mr. Mwale’s highly successful US$2 billion smart city project, known as Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC), which is situated near the town of Kakamega in western Kenya.

Mr. Mwale’s delegation comprises engineering and operating companies with specialized expertise in the development of new smart cities. Their collective vision encompasses the creation of innovative smart cities, complete with residential housing units, cutting-edge hospitals, sustainable power generation systems, efficient water distribution networks, and educational institutions such as schools and colleges.

Beyond the scope of smart city development, this consortium is actively exploring opportunities in various sectors, including mining, the electric vehicle battery value chain, agriculture, and agri-business, among others.

During the meeting, Mr. Muleya, accompanied by his investments team, underscored IDC’s strategic focus on establishing joint-ventures and partnerships to develop and enhance the utilization of Zambia’s abundant natural resources. He said collaborations with innovative entities like MMTC can open new avenues for sustainable development in the country.

The discussion between Mr. Muleya and Mr. Mwale’s delegation holds the promise of bringing cutting-edge urban development and economic opportunities to Zambia, contributing to the country’s developments and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.