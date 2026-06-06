IF DOLIKA BANDA IS NOT QUALIFIED FOR ELECTIVE OFFICE, THEN WE ARE A COUNTRY OF JOKERS!- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

IF DOLIKA BANDA IS NOT QUALIFIED FOR ELECTIVE OFFICE, THEN WE ARE A COUNTRY OF JOKERS!

English is our official language and yet we can’t, the whole country, grasp the meaning of very basic terms.

For instance, the word “minimum”. This word means “the least”. When this word is used, it means, the higher standard is preferred.

In our case, the constitution says “the mimum or its equivalent”. The operative word here is “minimum” while “equivalent” is secondary.

The ordinary meaning of these words is that we would prefer a higher level of education but if the candidate can’t have it, the least we will accept is a grade twelve certificate.

It means a candidate who presents a university degree such as Bachelors, Masters or PhD is preferred. If they have any of this, they don’t need to present a grade 12 certificate.

In any case, a grade twelve certificate is not the definition of an academic qualification. This is a general certification of education.

The Oxgord English Dictionary defines an academic education as a university level of education.

In fact, the most appropriate level of education to function as a councilor, Member of Parliament or President is a University degree.

It’s this level of education that gives you the tools to function in these positions. Grade 12 is so basic, it only teaches you how to read and write. You can’t use this to choose leaders.

Who, in their right frame of mind, would disqualify Dolika Banda from an elective position in this country? This woman is Presidential material.

We think she is not qualified because we are not qualified to grasp simple and very basic English grammar.

I think this whole country needs to take part in a competition to define the word “minimum”.