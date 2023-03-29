If I’ll Be There In 2026, I’ll Still Give My Support – Chieftainess Nkomeshya

IF I’LL BE THERE IN 2026, I’LL STILL GIVE MY SUPPORT – NKOMESHYA

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

SENIOR chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II says Zambians to should give support to President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.

She says President Hichilema deserved two terms because he has done so much for Zambians.

In her vote of thanks during the commissioning of the fifth generator unit at Kafue Gorge Lower on Friday, Nkomeshya said if it meant supporting President Hichilema, even in her I’ll health, she will do so in 2026.

“I am sick and I haven’t even been walking properly. The President of republic of Zambia gave me an opportunity and chance to travel abroad for medical treatment outside my hospitals here in Zambia and I am greatful to you your Excellency.

There is nothing that I can give you your Excellency but my assurance to you is that I offer my support to you today and many days to come,” Nkomeshya said. “If I will be there which is a big question mark, yes I am saying if I will be there in 2026, I will still give you my support because I have seen what you have done for this country and how you have suffered yourself.

How you have missed death by inches for the sake of all of us here in Zambian. What is it that we can give back to you, to say thank you Mr President? For me it is the support that I will continue to give to him. I want to say that.”

She said she was unpopular among government administrations because of her honesty when it comes to the governance of the country.

“The previous administration by then I am not back biting, if there are people to take the message they can do so. I am not afraid…” she said.

Nkomeshya narrated the happenings at the initial launch of the Kafue Gorge Lower.

She said she also skippedd the tour of the plant and decided to remain in the main arena where speeches would be given because she was unwell.

“I had been given to give a vote of thanks but I was waiting for my president to give a keynote speech just as his counterpart today has done. But I was called upon to speak before the keynote speech and I spoke because I was given chance to speak,” she said. “I told him I was told to speak before him and there was no politics.

And when the president spoke he said ‘in this country I have only got one person who gives me problems and you your royal highness chief Nkomeshya go and tell him that come August 12, 2021, the instruments of power, I will give them back to myself’.”

Nkomeshya said she told then president, Edgar Lungu that he did not know the mood of the people to declare that he would win but that if he won it would also be the people’s will.

She said there was no politics in her criticisms and that as a Christian of the Catholic faith her church implores her to speak for the poor.

“I have been doing this for the rest of my life,” she said.

Nkomeshya also advised President Hichilema to speak and stand for the people.

“Mr President, my President, speak for your people. Suffer for your people, that is what you offered to do,” she said.

Nkomeshya said in the few months in office Presisdent Hichilema had done so much and that he should be supported.

“We need to show that appreciation for what he has done. But I hear some sentiments coming from other people but I think if things are done well it is important and necessary for us to show that appreciation,” she said.

She said she was grateful that God has given her life to be present at the commissioning of the fifth power generator at the Kafue Gorge Lower.

She paid special tribute to the Chinese government for the assistance rendered to Zambia.

“The work they have done it is actually difficult to itemise but it is there for everybody to see what they have done without asking anything from us,” said Nkomeshya.

The Mast