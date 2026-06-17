If it wasn’t for KK’s free education, I would be sweeping streets today, says Mutati

FORMER Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati has donated television screens to Copperbelt University (CBU), formerly known as UNZA-NDO.



Mutati, an alumnus of UNZA-NDO, last evening joined students to watch a football match between France and Senegal after donating the television screens for public viewing.



The former UNZA-NDO student was accompanied by PNUP president Highvie Hamududu and Ezra Ngulube, the NAREP president.

“It is the first time in Zambia’s history since KK that we are having free education. Students, do you want to go back? The answer is not for us to give; it is for you to decide whether you want to move backwards or forward.



“We are offering you an opportunity to access your future. The choice is yours. President Hakainde Hichilema has also ensured that you receive meal allowances,” said Mutati.



He said President Hichilema does not care where a person comes from, stressing that as long as one is Zambian, they deserve access to free education, meal allowances and food support.

Mutati said that had it not been for free education introduced under former President Kenneth Kaunda, he would not be the person he is today.



“I would have been sweeping the streets,” he said.

He urged students to protect the gains that have been made, noting that President Hichilema has made education more accessible through the free education policy.

© TV Yatu | June 17, 2026