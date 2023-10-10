IF KAUNDA AND SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE WERE THE WAY WE ARE TODAY

…Zambia would still be colonized – Gabriel Elias Banda

Lusaka, Monday, October 9, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party (SP) National Youth Secretary Gabriel Elias Banda has wondered if the country would have been liberated if the first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda and other freedom fighters were the way Zambians of today are.

Mr Banda said this over the conduct of the police service after SP notified the police that they would hold a rally in Kitwe.

The rally was requested for by residents in the mining town who are wallowing in poverty under the leadership of the President Hakainde Hichilema and they are yearning for a message of hope from the SP president.

The residents appressed their concerns and disclosed that they were fed up with the lies from the incumbent administration.

And Mr Banda asked President Hichilema why he hasn’t repealed the Public Order Act as he promised prior to the 2021 elections.

“Zambia will be celebrating 59 years of independence on the 24th of October. President Hakainde Hichilema, when you were in opposition you promised Zambians that immediately you win you will repeal the Public Order Act. Have you fulfilled the promise?” he said.

“Youths voted because they believed that the Public Order Act was being used by colonial masters to abuse citizens. President Hakainde Hichilema said he was going to repeal the Act, today he is still using it. Lies. SP wrote to the police notifying them of the intentions to hold a rally. We wanted to speak about the problems people are facing on the Copperbelt. People on the Copperbelt are hit hard with high cost of living because the mines are closed.”

The young vibrant leader slammed UPND for abusing the application of the Public Order Act.

“This is an unfair application of the Public Order Act. The world is watching. The entire country is watching what is happening. If Kaunda and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe were the way we are today, would they have liberated the country?” he said.

He also accused President Hichilema of not caring about the welfare of the poor Zambians.

“President Hakainde Hichilema said when he was in opposition that he wouldn’t bring Vedanta back because he was not paying contractors… today he has brought him back. He doesn’t feel the suffering of the youths, women, the sufferings of our parents on the Copperbelt,” he said.

“They don’t want us to speak to the people on the Copperbelt. They told us they didn’t have enough officers to police the rally, how many officers did they send on the day the rally was supposed to take place? Wasn’t it more than 200…where did the police come from?”