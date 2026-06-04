IF WE CARE ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY, THEN HH HAS NO MATCH IN THIS ELECTION – Hon. Sunday Chanda

IF WE CARE ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY, THEN HH HAS NO MATCH IN THIS ELECTION





Politics aside, economies do not grow on slogans. They grow on sound management, investor confidence, fiscal discipline, and the ability of a country to withstand economic shocks.





Today, Zambia’s Gross International Reserves have reached a historic US$5.2 billion, one of the strongest indicators yet that the country’s economic fundamentals are moving in the right direction.





For many people, reserve figures may sound like technical economics. But for the middle class, entrepreneurs, graduates, and young people looking for opportunities, this achievement has real-life implications.





What Does US$5.2 Billion in Reserves Mean?



1. A Stronger and More Stable Kwacha



With strong reserves, the Bank of Zambia has greater capacity to support stability in the foreign exchange market and cushion the Kwacha against excessive volatility.





For ordinary citizens, this means:



• Reduced pressure on the cost of fuel.

• More stable prices of imported goods.

• Greater predictability for businesses.

• Protection of salaries and savings from sharp currency shocks.



A stable currency is good news for workers, professionals, and business owners alike.





2. Better Conditions for Job Creation



Investors do not put their money where they see instability.



Strong reserves send a clear signal that Zambia is becoming a safer destination for investment. When investors gain confidence, they build factories, expand businesses, invest in mining, agriculture, tourism, technology, and create jobs.





For young people entering the labour market, economic stability translates into greater opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.



3. Lower Cost of Living Pressures Over Time



Many of the goods Zambians depend on from fuel, medicines, machinery, to fertilizers, and industrial inputs, are imported.





A country with strong reserves is better positioned to manage external shocks and reduce imported inflation. This helps protect households from sudden increases in the cost of living.





4. A Vote of Confidence from the International Community



The journey from debt distress to economic recovery has not been easy.



Through debt restructuring, fiscal reforms, and restoring credibility with international financial institutions, Zambia has regained confidence from investors and development partners.



The result is improved access to investment, concessional financing, and stronger prospects for economic growth.





5. Building a Future, Not Just Managing a Crisis



The significance of US$5.2 billion in reserves goes beyond the number itself.



It demonstrates:



• Fiscal discipline.

• Responsible economic management.

• Improved international confidence.

• Increased resilience to global economic shocks.

• A stronger foundation for long-term growth.





Why this matters to the voter out there



✍🏾 Young people want jobs, not excuses.



✍🏾 Graduates want opportunities, not uncertainty.



✍🏾 Entrepreneurs want a stable environment in which to invest and grow.



✍🏾 The middle class wants a government that protects the value of their incomes, savings, and businesses.





✍🏾 Strong economic fundamentals may not make headlines every day, but they are the foundation upon which jobs, investment, infrastructure, and prosperity are built.



For those who prioritize economic growth, financial stability, investor confidence, and long-term opportunity, the evidence increasingly points to one conclusion:





President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has laid down economic fundamentals that place Zambia on a stronger footing than it was a few years ago. The challenge now is to translate this macroeconomic progress into faster job creation, higher incomes, and improved living standards for every Zambian.



By Sunday Chanda