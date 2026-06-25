“IF WE CONSUME OUR RESERVES TODAY, FUTURE GENERATIONS WILL INHERIT POVERTY” – DORA SILIYA



LUSAKA – Former Information Minister Dora Siliya has defended the need for debt restructuring and the rebuilding of national reserves, saying difficult economic decisions today are necessary to secure Zambia’s future prosperity.





Using a family analogy to explain complex economic issues, Dr. Siliya said many young people often struggle to understand why governments are required to implement painful reforms when facing high debt levels and limited reserves.





She likened Zambia’s situation to that of a family that appeared wealthy on the surface. The family lived in a beautiful home, enjoyed expensive holidays and owned several vehicles.





However, following the sudden death of the family’s breadwinner, creditors moved in to repossess vehicles and household property, exposing the extent of the debt that had been accumulated.



Dr. Siliya explained that the widow later remarried, and her new husband introduced strict financial controls aimed at protecting the family’s remaining assets and preventing the loss of their home.





The measures included reducing household expenses, abandoning luxury spending and focusing on clearing debts and rebuilding financial reserves.



According to Dr. Siliya, the children initially resisted the changes and complained that life had been much better under their late father. However, their mother reminded them that the sacrifices were necessary if the family was to preserve its future and create wealth for generations to come.





She said the story mirrors the choices governments must make when faced with excessive debt and economic challenges.



“The children represent ordinary citizens, while the family situation reflects the difficult decisions governments must make to protect the future,” she explained.





Dr. Siliya argued that debt restructuring is not merely about settling obligations but about creating room for economic recovery, rebuilding reserves and ensuring that future borrowing is directed toward productive investments rather than consumption.





She warned that failure to make sacrifices today could leave future generations burdened with debt and deprived of opportunities for growth and prosperity.



“If the situation is not corrected through sacrifice and wealth creation today, future generations will discover that even the reserves have been consumed. They will have nothing left to share except poverty,” Dr. Siliya said.



© UPND Media Team