If you don’t keep us in office, 2.5 million kids will go back home, Hichilema cautions Mansa electorate





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has cautioned the people of Luapula Province against voting the UPND out of office, warning that the 2.5 million children who have returned to school under the government’s free education policy risk being pushed out of the education system.





Speaking upon his arrival at Mansa Airport yesterday, President Hichilema told residents who had gathered to welcome him that the August 13 general election was fundamentally about the future of Zambia’s children.





“We introduced free education and 2.5 million children have gone back to school. If we don’t keep this UPND government, these 2.5 million children will go back home and they will be out of school. We want our children to remain in school,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State further urged voters to re-elect the UPND if they wished to see key social programmes continue, including student meal allowances and school feeding initiatives.





“We want the school feeding programme to continue. We want the CDF to continue. We don’t want to go back to debt. The PF put us in debt. We have solved it,” he said.





President Hichilema is in Luapula Province as part of his engagement with party structures as his party readies for campaign activities ahead of the August 13 elections.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 16, 2026.