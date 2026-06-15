If you vote back UPND you will be eating your own children [mukatifye Ka John aka nakena akakene eko twalalya-Kambwili

KAMBWILI WARNS AGAINST VOTING FOR UPND



Citizens First parliamentary candidate for Roan Constituency, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, has urged Zambians not to vote for the UPND in the upcoming general elections, arguing that a second term would worsen the economic hardships facing many households.





Addressing supporters during a campaign engagement, Kambwili used the Bemba expression “Mukatifye ka John aka nakena akakene eko twalalya,” suggesting that Zambians would end up “eating their own children” if they re-elect the ruling party.





The outspoken politician, who recently endorsed Citizens First presidential candidate Harry Kalaba and returned to contest the Roan seat under Citizens First, said voters should use the August polls to choose a new direction for the country.



#ZambiaDecides2026

#ourlandourstoryourvoice