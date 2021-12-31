By Charles Tembo

I KNOW it’s tough sometimes, but don’t give up, don’t surrender,” Dr Fred M’membe has told Zambians.

The Socialist Party president said the recent price hikes in fuel means that even more are now bound to face financial struggles and hardship.

Dr M’membe said this in a statement reflecting on Mwila Chibwe Phiri, a 27-year-old male nurse from Mufulira who took his life due to financial difficulties.

Mwila leaves behind a wife and a four-month-old baby.

“Even under this heavy weight of problems, dream of the day you will be upon your feet again. Don’t stop with the way things are: dream of things as they ought to be. Face pain, but love, hope, faith and dreams will help you rise above the pain. Use hope and imagination as weapons of survival and progress, but you keep on dreaming. We must never surrender. Don’t forget that today’s dreams will be tomorrow’s reality, yesterday’s dreams are today’s reality,” Dr M’membe counselled. “I know it’s tough sometimes but don’t give up, don’t surrender. Suffering breeds character. Character breeds faith. In the end faith and hard work will not disappoint.”

He said no matter how citizens feel overwhelmed by money worries, never should one take their life away.

“Feeling overwhelmed by money worries? Whatever your circumstances, please, please don’t take your life. There are ways to get through these tough economic times, ease stress and anxiety, and regain control of your finances. If you’re worried about money, you’re not alone. Many of us, from all walks of life, are having to deal with financial stress and uncertainty at this very difficult time. Whether your problems stem from a loss of work, escalating debt, unexpected expenses, or a combination of factors, financial worry is one of the most common stressors in today’s capitalist world we live in,” Dr M’membe explained. “The recent price hikes mean that even more of us are now bound to face financial struggles and hardship. Like any source of overwhelming stress, financial problems can take a huge toll on your mental and physical health, your relationships, and your overall quality of life. Feeling beaten down by money worries can adversely impact your sleep, self-esteem, and energy levels. It can leave you feeling angry, ashamed, or fearful, fuel tension and arguments with those closest to you, exacerbate pain and mood swings, and even increase your risk of depression and anxiety.”

He encourages citizens not to resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as drinking and abusing drugs.

“You may resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as drinking, abusing drugs, or gambling to try to escape your worries. In the worst circumstances, financial stress can even prompt suicidal thoughts or actions. But no matter how hopeless your situation seems, don’t commit suicide,” he urged. “While we all know deep down there are many more important things in life than money, when you’re struggling financially fear and stress can take over your world. It can damage your self-esteem, make you feel flawed, and fill you with a sense of despair. When financial stress becomes overwhelming, your mind, body, and social life can pay a heavy price.”

Dr M’membe said no matter how hopeless the situation can be citizens should never surrender to alcohol.

“Your money problems may seem overwhelming and permanent right now. But with time, things will get better and your outlook will change. No matter how bleak your situation may seem at the moment, please don’t take your life. But no matter how hopeless your situation seems, don’t give up; don’t surrender to alcohol, drugs, gambling or suicide. It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes,” said Dr M’membe. “Hold your head high. We can triumph over these challenges. We must not lose you to suicide, cynicism, pessimism and despair. Whatever your situation, I challenge you to hope, dream and work very hard for a more just, fair and humane Zambia.”