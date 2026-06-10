IG MUSAMBA ORDERS SWIFT ARRESTS AND PROSECUTION OF ALL ELECTORAL VIOLENCE PERPETRATORS IN MAZABUKA, CHAWAMA AND KABWE





By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



Inspector General Of Police Graphel Musamba Has Directed All Provincial Commanding Officers To Ensure That All Perpetrators Of Electoral Violence Are Identified, Apprehended, And Prosecuted Without Delay. Updating The Nation On Recent Incidents Of Political Violence In Mazabuka, Chawama And Kabwe.





The I.G Assured Citizens That Calm Has Been Restored Through Reinforced Security Operations.





He Explained That Following A Security Assessment, The Electoral Commission Of Zambia (Ecz) Suspended Campaign Activities In Mazabuka Central Constituency To Prevent Further Escalation Of Violence.





Mr. Musamba Said Police Have Intensified Patrols, Intelligence Led Operations, And Community Sensitisation Programmes To Promote Peace And Ensure A Safe Electoral Environment.





He Emphasized That The Measures Are Not Intended To Infringe On Constitutional Rights But To Safeguard Public Safety And Guarantee Peaceful Political Participation.



A Multi Sectoral Stakeholders’ Meeting Will Soon Be Convened In Mazabuka To Address Security Concerns And Pave The Way For The Resumption Of Campaigns.





In Chawama Constituency, Nine Suspects Have Been Arrested For Offences Including Aggravated Robbery, Assault On Police Officers, Unlawful Wounding And Malicious Damage To Property.





Investigations Are Ongoing To Apprehend Additional Suspects. Meanwhile, In Kabwe, Six Suspects Were Arrested For Proposing Violence Following An Incident At Chowa Police Station On June 7.





A Manhunt Is Underway For A Key Suspect Still At Large.



The Inspector General Assured The Public That Calm Has Been Restored In All Affected Areas And Directed Provincial Commanding Officers To Ensure Perpetrators Of Electoral Violence Are Swiftly Prosecuted.





He Called On Political Leaders, Candidates And Supporters To Exercise Restraint, Respect The Rule Of Law, And Resolve Disputes Peacefully. Mr. Musamba Reaffirmed The Zambia Police Service’s Commitment To Maintaining Peace, Order And Stability Throughout The Electoral Period.

#SunFmTvNews