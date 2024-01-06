IG MUSAMBA WILL END IN COURT- warns Kalaba

IG MUSAMBA WILL END IN COURT

…he must be careful in the manner he is trigger happy, warns Kalaba

Lusaka, Saturday, January 6, 2024

CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says UPND government is going to lose power because it has ignored the voices of relevant stakeholders citing the church mother bodies, Law Association of Zambia, OCiDA among others.

He also says Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba is causing anarchy in the country with his statements restricting opposition parties from holding rallies.

Featuring on Live Radio, Kalaba said Musamba should know that his job is to maintain peace and order in the country and not proposing anarchy.

“Mr Graphael Musamba will end up in very big trouble. Mr Musamba must know that this country is for all of us. His job as IG is just to maintain peace and tranquility in our country. It is not for him to add on a gate, no. His job is just to maintain peace and order in our country. What he is proposing, he is proposing anarchy in our country. It is not his space and we will prove before the courts of this country that Musamba is offside. There is no law that say a political party which doesn’t… so he wants political parties which will be vuvuzelas? Those are the ones that he will be allowing? Musamba and in any case, there is no provision within the law that allows Musamba to allow a political party to have a rally or not. It is just to notify him that we are going to have a meeting, that is what the public order Act says,” he explained.

“Mr Graphael Musamba is the one who is causing anarchy by issuing statements that are not supported by the law. And he must be careful in the manner he is trigger happy because this will not end well for him. That is why he is going to end up in courts. And in any case, some of these people should begin to learn. The UPND which he wants to associate himself so much with is going out in the next two years. The UPND is going out. that’s a fact.”

Kalaba said UPND is losing power because it does not want to listen to stakeholders.

“UPND is losing power because it cannot listen to OCiDA. They cannot listen to the Catholic Bishops. They cannot listen to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia. They cannot listen to the Council of Churches in Zambia. If they cannot listen to these who are the custodians of the people’s voices, the people’s moral voices, they cannot listen to them, who will they listen to?” he wondered.

“Tell me what interest the Zambia [Conference of] Catholic Bishops have in partisan politics? Tell me what the Council of Chiurches would have? Tell me what CCZ interest would have in partisan politics? Just tell me what these civil society organisations’ interests would be, LAZ in partisan politics. Tell me what OCiDA’s interest would be in partisan politics. They do not have any interest in that. This is the problem with the UPND leadership and this is why UPND will lose power in 2026. Because if he can ignore the Conference of the Catholic’s voice, if you can ignore the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), if you can ignore the Council of Churches, if you can ignore OCiDA, if you can ignore these progressive non-governmental organisations and indeed even your fellow players in the democratic space who are telling you there is shrinking democratic space, the truth of the matter is, they are going out because of this same thing of thinking they have achieved so much.”

Kalaba expressed worry that President Hakainde Hichilema does not seem to know what he is doing.

“He admitted and said we had travelled the world and when we travelled the world, results are beginning to show. The results that are beginning to show is that there is hunger in the country. The results that are beginning to show are that fertiliser to the farmers, most people have not yet gotten the fertiliser and they should have gotten it. The results that are beginning to show are that… We are worried ourselves on two or three fronts. We are worried first of all that the President doesn’t seem to know what he is doing,” said Kalaba.

“This is why our leaders as I said earlier on, for as long as our leaders will not be sincere, they would want to play hide and seek, throw responsibilities at junior officers who they clearly know are not the ones responsible for what they are asking them to do. Zambia will not go anywhere. I think we need to reach that threshold where we need to be taking responsibility as leaders, agreeing that this is our duty, it is the duty of cabinet to sit and review the monthly adjustments of fuel.”

(The Mast)