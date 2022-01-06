IGNORE NEGATIVE CRITICISM, CHITIMUKULU ADVISES THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU of the Malindaba people has advised the government to focus on the implementation of its manifesto and ignore the negative sentiments.

And the traditional leader says his chiefdom will support the government to steer economic development.

The MwineLubemba says he has taken time to read the UPND manifesto which has a lot of hope for citizens and urged government to quickly actualize it.

The Paramount Chief was speaking when Youth, Sport, and Arts Minister ELVIS NKANDU and his Fisheries, and Livestock counterpart MAKOZO CHIKOTE paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Kasama District yesterday.

Chief CHITIMUKULU also asked the government to closely monitor all youths who benefited from various empowerment programs.

He said it is unfortunate that programs spend huge sums of money to empower the youth but most of them use the resources for illicit activities.

Meanwhile, Mr. NKANDU said the government will not allow the use of traditional leaders in the political scene because they deserve respect.

He said traditional leaders must be non-partisan so that no one is segregated.

And Mr. CHIKOTE said he targets to ensure youths are incorporated into livestock rearing to promote entrepreneurship.

Credit; ZNBC Today