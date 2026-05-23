I’ll be with Hichilema on the campaign trail across Zambia, announces Nevers Mumba

I’ll be with Hichilema on the campaign trail across Zambia, announces Nevers



NEW Nation Party president Pastor Nevers Mumba has called for peaceful and issue-based campaigns ahead of August 13 polls.





Pastor Mumba has warned against violence, insults, and divisive politics as political parties gear up for the national contest.





In a statement issued on his Facebook page, Mumba says the country has reached a critical moment where political leaders must focus on policies and national development rather than personal attacks and propaganda.





Mumba says Zambians are, “tired of personal attacks, insults, and propaganda designed to divide rather than to build,” adding that political discourse should reflect the standards expected by future generations.





He also expresses concern over violence reported in several constituencies during the filing of nominations, describing the incidents as troubling and warning against normalizing aggression as a political strategy.





Mumba says hostile political environments discourage women and young people from participating in leadership, stressing that Zambia must create a democratic process that inspires confidence and inclusion.





Despite the tensions, the former vice-president says he remains hopeful that Zambians will rise above political pettiness and focus on debates around policy, vision, and leadership track records.





Mumba has further announced that he would be joining the campaign trail across the country alongside the United Party for National Development — UPND Alliance in support of President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of August 13 elections.





He says the campaign will focus on key national issues including jobs, the cost of living, agriculture, education, and economic development.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 23, 2026.