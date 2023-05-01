I’m ashamed that our economy hasn’t grown big enough, says HH

By Fanny Kalonda

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says nothing will be allowed to stand in the way of progress for the new dawn administration.

Officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the US $600 dollar United Capital Fertiliser plant in Chilanga on Thursday, President Hichilema said government will buy fertiliser from the company so that the business can run smoothly and support the growth of the economy.

“We recognise the importance of the private sector. Nothing will be allowed to stand in the way of progress, nothing. We will then do the third thing, it’s to buy from them; they invest here, they process here like United Capital Fertiliser. This government has a duty to buy from them what they produce here,” President Hichilema said. “And we have no shame, actually if you think we are ashamed of what we are doing; you better try again because you are missing something. We will do it with pride to try; and what is made here in our invest Zambia, making Zambia, buy Zambia approach.”

President Hichilema encouraged those getting the 20 per cent NAPSA contribution to invest in the country.

“Let me remind those that are raising a fear at what this government is doing to support businesses and other businesses that you will soon get tired of raising that fear. You better just invest as well and you will receive our support, just invest, because when you do that, we will ask you as we have asked this business to employ Zambians; employ the people of Chilanga, employ the people of Lusaka Province, employ the people of Zambia,” he said.

“Look at what is happening in the community today. NAPSA, people are withdrawing 20 per cent and they can invest. We are encouraging them to invest, so we’re not only encouraging bigger firms to invest, we are encouraging Zambians to invest. This morning we have dedicated ourselves again that artisanal mining licenses only be given to Zambian citizens and no one else.”

President Hichilema asked commerce minister Chipoka Mulenga to dismantle everything that stands in the way of more investment in the country.

‘’I am ashamed that our economy has not grown big enough over so many years. To wipe out my shame, our shame, our collective shame, we have to work hard. We want to open more businesses like this, we want to encourage this business, we want to put your plants. I know you told me 30 months plus, can you move quicker, we want the top dressing earlier than 30 months from now. Can you do what it takes to implement this quicker? Where you need our help, we will be there; just place a call, we will be there,’’ said President Hichilema. ‘’We’re asking you, when you make more money here reinvest; open more businesses here. Suppliers, when you are given contracts here, please supply goods and services, not air. Supply goods and services, don’t make the business limp. Minister of Commerce, can we dismantle everything and anything that stands in the way of more investments in this country. I am ashamed that our economy has not grown big enough over so many years. To wipe out my shame, our shame, our collective shame, we have to work hard. We don’t subscribe to pate after pate, no. We subscribe to work, work and more smart work; then we can take care of our people. If common sense is all we need, then I think we should use the common sense. We should ask ourselves, why did the economy go down? Because we were not supporting or promoting investment.”