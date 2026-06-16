I’m glad Miles Sampa has finally taken his uncle’s party to UPND, says Mumbi Phiri

I’m glad Miles has finally taken his uncle’s party to UPND, says Mumbi Phiri



FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says she is glad that Miles Sampa has finally taken PF to UPND, where he thinks the party belongs.





Phiri adds that Sampa can do whatever he wants with PF because it is his uncle’s party.





Recently, Sampa said Michael Sata would approve of President Hakainde Hichilema’s first term record, claiming that the Head of State had achieved the PF founder’s dream of eradicating corruption and reducing cadreism.





In an interview with News Diggers, Mumbi Phiri however said, Sampa’s remarks were untrue and were meant to please his new master.



TV Yatu | June 16, 2026.