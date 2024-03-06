I’m Highly Connected Than HH – Chilufya Tayali

Economy Party President (EPP) Chilufya Tayali says he is better than President Hakainde Hichilema as he is highly connected.

Tayali says President Hichilema is a bad leader who is trying to change the Zambian Constitution so that he can stay more years in power.

He says the United Party for National Development (UPND) government of President Hichilema is also trying to extend the tenure from 5 to 7 years.

He says according to his sources, once they increase in the number of years, they will say that it starts with HH now.