🚨 ‘I’M NOT THE ONE WHO DESTROYED PF’- MILES SAMPA



By: Thomas A. Mwale



Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Miles Sampa has distanced himself from allegations that he is responsible for the current state of the former ruling party, instead blaming former ministers and the PF National Management Committee (NMC) for its decline following the 2021 electoral loss.





Mr. Sampa said the party’s problems began after the PF lost power in 2021, arguing that former ministers and senior party officials failed to manage the transition effectively.





He claimed that instead of organizing a convention to elect new leadership after former President Edgar Lungu’s decision to retire from active politics, party leaders allowed internal confusion to take root.





He further explained that the leadership vacuum prompted him to assume the party presidency through what he described as an elective convention process.





Mr. Sampa also alleged that the same group of former ministers and NMC members who contributed to the party’s electoral defeat later encouraged Mr. Lungu to return to active politics, a move he said he opposed.





Mr. Sampa maintained that he was not part of the leadership that destroyed the PF, insisting that despite its current status, the party will never collapse.



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