I’M NOW SLEEPING IN THE STREETS … It’s a very difficult period for me, claims Bowman

Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is now spending his nights in the streets and in the car, but boasted that his seized Chamba Valley house is better than “some chicken run in New Kasama.”

But asked on the ongoing renovations happening at his previous residence where he resided before moving to the now seized house, in the same Chamba Valley area, Lusambo said people could not expect his life to be at a standstill just because President Hakainde… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-now-sleeping-in-the-streets-its-a-very-difficult-period-for-me-claims-bowman/