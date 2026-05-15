I’m re-contesting Chawama on the Makebi, Mundubile ticket … Miles is a confused fella- Nundwe

I’m re-contesting Chawama on the Makebi, Mundubile ticket – Nundwe … Miles is a ‘confused fella’





By Mubanga Mubanga



Chawama member of parliament (MP) Bright Nundwe says Miles Sampa is a “confused fella”.





On Sunday during the press briefing, Sampa accused Nundwe of being a “sellout” and “ungrateful”





“Last week l was with Bright Nundwe. I told him ‘you, after we picked you, we suffered for you, me together with Mr Lubinda (Given), we suffered for you together with Kambwili.

My cars got damaged. They are in the garage as we speak. We suffered for you together with the Gen Z here (pointing at them). They damaged my vehicles, one is still at Southern Cross motors. It is still damaged. The vehicle for my wife is damaged and she has refused to accept the car’,” Sampa said.

“She warned me about taking her vehicles to campaign. But, if she is not careful, sometimes l take the vehicles and we go to campaign. That is how her vehicles came back damaged from Chawama.

The one we suffered for, he didn’t even put 1 ngwee. He was rushing to parliament, going to the UPND, to HH (President Hakainde Hichilema). Then l saw him in the forefront of people who were fighting us. Yesterday (Saturday), I told him in parliament that, ‘you are a betrayer’.”





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Nundwe said Sampa needed to “grow up” and graduate in



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-re-contesting-chawama-on-the-makeni-mundubile-ticket-nundwe-miles-is-a-confused-fella/