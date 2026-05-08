Images capture Iranian fast boats closely shadowing vessels in Strait of Hormuz



Newly circulated images reportedly show Iranian fast attack boats aggressively tracking commercial ships and other vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.





The small naval craft were seen operating at close range, highlighting the growing pressure and persistent maritime tensions inside one of the world’s most strategically critical waterways.





Regional observers have long warned that Iran’s swarm-style fast boat tactics could pose a serious challenge to both commercial shipping and larger naval vessels operating in the area.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a major global energy corridor, with any escalation in the waterway carrying significant risks for international trade and regional security.