Images Show Damage Inside Kuwait International Airport After Attack



Newly released images reportedly show damage inside Kuwait International Airport following the recent aerial attack that temporarily shut down flight operations.





The images reveal visible damage to parts of the airport complex, prompting authorities to suspend all flights immediately after the incident and launch emergency inspections across the facility.





While Terminal 4 has since resumed limited operations, assessments and repair work continue in affected areas as officials evaluate the full extent of the damage.





The attack briefly disrupted air traffic across the Gulf and raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure amid escalating regional tensions.