Images show heavy damage in Tel Aviv following reported hypersonic strike



Images circulating online show significant structural damage in parts of Tel Aviv, reportedly following a high-speed missile strike attributed to Iran’s Fattah system in recent days.





The visuals suggest impact from a powerful strike, though details regarding the exact weapon type and extent of damage remain under independent verification.





Authorities have yet to release full assessments, as the situation continues to be closely monitored amid ongoing regional escalation.