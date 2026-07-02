The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates that at least 80 naval mines remain in or near shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, raising continued concerns over maritime safety in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

The assessment comes as Iran has issued a strong warning to European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, not to deploy military forces or participate in mine-clearance operations in the strategic waterway.

Iranian officials insist that Tehran has the authority and capability to manage security and mine-clearance operations on its own, warning that any foreign military involvement would further escalate regional tensions.

The presence of unexploded naval mines continues to pose a potential risk to commercial shipping and global energy supplies as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States remain ongoing.

IMO Estimates Around 80 Naval Mines Remain in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran Warns Europe to Stay Away





The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates that at least 80 naval mines remain in or near shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, raising continued concerns over maritime safety in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.





The assessment comes as Iran has issued a strong warning to European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, not to deploy military forces or participate in mine-clearance operations in the strategic waterway.





Iranian officials insist that Tehran has the authority and capability to manage security and mine-clearance operations on its own, warning that any foreign military involvement would further escalate regional tensions.





The presence of unexploded naval mines continues to pose a potential risk to commercial shipping and global energy supplies as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States remain ongoing.