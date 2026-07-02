  In 1983, about 2 million African migrants, most of them Ghanaians, were forced to leave Nigeria within 14 days. It was under Nigerian President Shehu Shagari.



They were called undocumented immigrants.





The Timeline:



The government gave unskilled foreign workers a deadline of 14 days to leave the country (later extended slightly for skilled workers) .





The People Affected:



An estimated 2 million West African migrants were displaced, with over 1 million being Ghanaian nationals. Many had migrated to Nigeria during the prosperous oil boom of the 1970s but became scapegoats when the economy crashed in the early 1980s.





The “Ghana Must Go” Bags:



Because of the panic and short notice, many Ghanaians were forced to abandon their belongings or hurriedly pack them into cheap, durable, checkered plastic bags. These woven sacks became permanently associated with the event and are still known as “Ghana Must Go” bags across West Africa.





The Aftermath:



The rushed exit resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with families stranded at closed borders, supply shortages, and thousands reportedly dy!ng from exhaustion or starvation during the arduous journey.