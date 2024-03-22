In 2021 ECL and the PF lost terribly at State House police camp, State Lodge police camp, Sinkanze police camp, Lilayi police camp, Arakan Baracks – Brian Hapunda

In Zambia in general elections, if you want to know who has lost power or who is winning power, all you need to do is check the voting pattern and the votes being obtained by each candidate and their party starting with State House police camp, State Lodge police camp, Sinkanze police camp, Lilayi police camp, Arakan Baracks and the many police camps and Baracks dotted around the country.

The mighty KK (kumulu ni Lesa panshi ni KK) and UNIP lost terribly in those areas to FJT and the MMD in 1991. RB (President for all Zambians) and MMD, they lost terribly to Sata and the PF in 2011 in those areas.

In 2021 ECL (Mr. Infrastructure) and the PF lost terribly in those locations to HH and the UPND.

If the people whom you work with and whose responsibility is also to guard and protect you 24/7 can cast a vote against you, then who will cast a vote in your favor?

As for 12th August 2026, your guess is as good as mine for these locations and also the vibes that come out from most government offices/civil servants in the run up to general elections are a MIRROR of the country…

By Brian Hapunda