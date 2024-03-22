In 2021 ECL and the PF lost terribly at State House police camp, State Lodge police camp, Sinkanze police camp, Lilayi police camp, Arakan Baracks – Brian Hapunda

In Zambia in general elections, if you want to know who has lost power or who is winning power, all you need to do is check the voting pattern and the votes being obtained by each candidate and their party starting with State House police camp, State Lodge police camp, Sinkanze police camp, Lilayi police camp, Arakan Baracks and the many police camps and Baracks dotted around the country.
The mighty KK (kumulu ni Lesa panshi ni KK) and UNIP lost terribly in those areas to FJT and the MMD in 1991. RB (President for all Zambians) and MMD, they lost terribly to Sata and the PF in 2011 in those areas.
In 2021 ECL (Mr. Infrastructure) and the PF lost terribly in those locations to HH and the UPND.
If the people whom you work with and whose responsibility is also to guard and protect you 24/7 can cast a vote against you, then who will cast a vote in your favor?
As for 12th August 2026, your guess is as good as mine for these locations and also the vibes that come out from most government offices/civil servants in the run up to general elections are a MIRROR of the country…
By Brian Hapunda
And you and Mmembe want to suggest the IG is wrong cause he called a spade a spade. Now the narrivative is abt KK, MMD & PF….and the Police. Why? Daily spining stories to garner support? It wont work…people see the game you are playing this is why in the last lby elections your possible votes went to another party….ba SP chair of misinformation…..
Kabili most people in the police camps are from Zambezi Districts , and helped Upnd in rigging for Upnd as we saw in one video, where the police let people who were tempering with ballot papers outside a polling station go scot free in South province. But am sure most police officers are regretting now for having voted for Upnd as life has become harder for them , than it was in any other previous government. But it’s too late now they also have to sleep hungry like all of us.
What viable alternative are you trying to put across for 12th August 2026?
Currently, we don’t have a clean candidate from the current opposition.
We in rural areas are able to see the change we have not seen in years.
Our children are no longer learning under trees or in grass-thutched mudbrick classrooms. Our children are learning in a more conducive environment and are not sitting on cold floors!
Our villages now have more water points. Our rural women don’t have to travel long distances to fetch water.
Our rural clinics have been upgraded and well-staffed and equipped with steady supply of medications.
What more can we ask for in 2026 other than a continuation on this trajectory?
Yes, our president may not do very well in urban areas but will carry the overall vote thanks to the rural vote!
It takes time to fix a broken economy!
President Dr HH is really trying despite the Debt overhead!
Alabwelelapo 2026!
Bally7 Has No Noble Competitor.
He’s Leveled The Battle Filed Politically He’s Provided Equal Opportunities Across The Breadth, Lengths &Width Of This Country Even Through The CDF. 4M-Meal It’s Strategic.
Bally7 Has His 2nd Term Already. Let The Noise Makers Do More.