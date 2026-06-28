IN PICTURES:Images from the Official launch of the UPND Campaign rally at Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

Heroes Drowns in a Sea of Red

Forty-six days before Zambia heads to the polls, Heroes Stadium has become a sea of red as President Hakainde Hichilema officially launches the UPND’s nationwide campaign before what is undoubtedly one of the largest political gatherings in the party’s history.



The crowd has stretched far beyond the stadium precinct, with supporters filling roadsides, open spaces and surrounding grounds. Party officials, alliance partners, Members of Parliament, councillors, former Cabinet ministers and senior UPND leaders have joined Vice-President Mutale Nalumango on stage as the President prepares to unveil his campaign message.



Reporting live from Heroes Stadium, correspondents have observed a remarkably youthful crowd, with thousands of students from universities, colleges and higher learning institutions joining supporters from across Lusaka and neighbouring districts.

Celebrities, musicians and content creators have also turned out in large numbers, adding to an already electric atmosphere.



For many of our readers following events from outside Lusaka and across the diaspora, we are bringing you verified, real-time coverage directly from the ground. The photographs accompanying this update capture the scale of the gathering as it unfolds and reflect the atmosphere witnessed by our reporting team.

Whatever the political outcome on August 13, today’s launch has already entered the campaign record books. The scale of the mobilisation has made Heroes Stadium the centre of Zambia’s political conversation this afternoon, as the ruling party formally shifts from governing to seeking a renewed mandate from the electorate.



We remain on the ground and will continue providing verified live updates as President Hichilema addresses the nation.

© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu