INDEPENDENT candidate’s driver murdered in Southern Province

MAGOYE EAST INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE’S DRIVER BRUTALLY MURDERED

Magoye East Independent Candidate Confucius Mweene’s head driver has been brutally killed by unknown persons in Chivuna.

Mr. Mweene identified the deceased as Stephen Sakala, 31, who also worked as his mechanic and lived at his residence, which is a campaign center.

According to Mr. Mweene, the incident occurred at about 00:30 hours on Monday night and local officers and later Mazabuka police visited the scene and conducted inspections.

He told journalists after recording a statement with police that officers later collected the body and took it to the mortuary for post-mortem and further investigation.

Mr. Mweene has suggested that the attackers may have been targeting him and believes the intruders may have entered the wrong room, especially because the deceased was new to the area and had no known enemies.

PHOENIX NEWS