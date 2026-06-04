India Receives Fourth AI-Enabled S-400 Air Defence Squadron from Russia



India has received the fourth squadron of the AI-enabled S-400 air defence system from Russia, further strengthening the country’s long-range air defence capabilities. The delivery is part of the ₹35,000-crore agreement signed between India and Russia in 2018 for five S-400 squadrons.





According to reports, the latest S-400 configuration incorporates artificial intelligence-assisted features designed to enhance target detection, tracking and engagement processes. The system is capable of countering a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missile targets.





Three S-400 squadrons are already operational in India, while the fifth and final squadron is expected to be delivered in the coming months. Once fully deployed, the S-400 network will form a key layer of India’s integrated air defence architecture.



Source: The Hindu