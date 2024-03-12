INDO ZAMBIA BANK EMPLOYEES TAKE A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE WITH NOSTALGIC OUTFITS AT WORK

As the nation embraces youth week, the staff at Indo Zambia Bank (IZB) showed up to work dressed as their 18-year-old selves while embracing the spirit of their younger years. It was a chance for them to reminisce, have some fun, and celebrate the vibrancy of the youth together.

They have urged all the youths out there to embrace their passions, ignite their dreams, and celebrate the spirit of youth. There is need to create a world where the voices of youths are heard, their dreams are realized, and they unite to shape a brighter future together.

(Picture Credit: Indo Zambia Bank)