 ‘inexcusable’ failures led to Trump’s assassination attempt- US senate

A congressional investigation into the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally a year ago has sharply criticised the Secret Service for a series of “inexcusable” security failures and called for stronger disciplinary measures.

The July 13, 2024 incident occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a gunman opened fire at a campaign event, grazing Trump’s ear. One spectator was killed, and two others were injured before the attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot dead by a government sniper.

“What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” stated a report released Sunday by the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

While the report did not offer new details about Crooks’ motives, which remain unclear, it condemned the Secret Service for “a cascade of preventable failures that nearly cost President Trump his life.”

“The United States Secret Service failed to act on credible intelligence, failed to coordinate with local law enforcement,” said Republican Senator Rand Paul, who chairs the committee. “Despite those failures, no one has been fired.”

“It was a complete breakdown of security at every level—fueled by bureaucratic indifference, a lack of clear protocols, and a shocking refusal to act on direct threats. We must hold individuals accountable and ensure reforms are fully implemented so this never happens again.”

The Secret Service has acknowledged communication gaps, technical issues, and human errors. In response, the agency said it has initiated reforms, including enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies and the creation of a specialised division focused on aerial surveillance.

Six unnamed staff members have received disciplinary action ranging from 10 to 42 days of unpaid suspension. All have been reassigned to restricted or non-operational roles.

Reflecting on the attempt on his life in an interview aired this week, Trump told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump” that “mistakes were made” but expressed satisfaction with the investigation’s handling.

“The sniper was able to get him from a long distance with one shot. If he didn’t do that, you would have had an even worse situation,” Trump said.

Describing the harrowing moments, he added, “It was unforgettable. I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got whacked. There’s no question about that. And fortunately, I got down quickly. People were screaming.”