Inmate says viral video of him having s33£x with guard in cell was ‘biggest regret of my life’

Linton Weirich, who went viral for having s£x with a guard at HMP Wandsworth, has spoken out about the effect of the incident on his life.

In 2024 Weirich was filmed having s£x with married prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu in an explicit clip that was widely circulated online, sparking a police investigation.

Weirich, now 38, who has served four stretches inside since 2003, said the “system has changed” and jail discipline has declined while staff corruption has spiralled.

He said: “When I was first inside, the officers were ex-Army officers or security guards and it was like a boot camp. But now they’ve got young girls and 19 and 20-year-old guys working as guards and trying to tell us what to do. There’s no discipline.”

“A lot of staff are corrupt and make more money from bringing stuff in than they earn in salaries.”

Speaking to The Sun Weirich said: “She [De Sousa Abreu] used to bring in Nando’s and Chinese meals for inmates. We’d pay £150 for what was worth £30 or £40. I’d get money from bank transfers or cash which people would bring in.”

Speaking about the viral video which captured him having s£x with Linda De Sousa Abreu he said: “People called me a legend, but the effect it’s had is terrible. It caused so much damage to my partner, my family and myself. It’s the biggest regret of my life and it damaged everything.”

Weirich was moved from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Swaleside after the video went viral but he was reportedly brutally attacked behind bars.

Weirich said the attack was “part of the ripple effect of what happened”.

De Sousa Abreu resigned after the s£x tape emerged. She admitted misconduct in a public office on July 29, 2024, and got 15 months’ jail on January 6 last year.

She served five months at HMP Bronzefield, Surrey, before she was released with a tag on.

Weirich said: “I’ve not thought about her. I just want to get on with my life.”

When questioned by The Sun at her West London home, De Sousa Abreu denied taking in Nando’s for Weirich and his friends. She said Wandsworth had been “very understaffed” and “hard to manage”.

She added: “Everyone’s doing something. I regret everything I did. I’m incredibly embarrassed.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “The overwhelming majority of our prison staff are dedicated, hardworking professionals. We’re cracking down on those who aren’t through tougher vetting, a strengthened Counter-Corruption Unit and over £40million in physical security to clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence in jails.”