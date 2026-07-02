Inside the New $400M Air Force One: Trump’s Qatari Jet Features Massage Chairs, Apple TV, and Gold Fixtures



US President Donald Trump debuted his new Air Force One on Wednesday, featuring roomier seats, golden accents, and significantly higher-tech amenities than the 30-year-old aircraft it replaced.





The inaugural flight of the newest member of the Air Force fleet traveled from the White House to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.





The $400 million Boeing 747-8, dubbed the “palace in the sky,” was an unconditional gift to the U.S. Air Force from the government of Qatar last year. It has since undergone extensive military retrofitting to meet strict presidential security standards, while integrating elements tailored to Trump’s personal preferences.





The upgraded jumbo jet provides significantly more legroom, along with seats that fully recline and feature built-in massage functions. Individual media screens at every seat allow passengers to choose between live cable news and streaming platforms like Apple TV. These amenities mark a major departure from the previous aircraft, which relied on shared screens at the front of cabins and lacked individual electronic charging stations.





The aircraft is physically larger than its predecessor, boasting a fuselage that is 20 feet longer and a wingspan that is 30 feet wider. It also features a new red, white, dark blue, and gold exterior paint scheme personally selected by the president.





Before takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, Trump expressed immense enthusiasm for the plane, calling it the “greatest commercial plane ever built.”



“You can low-key it or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it. And it’s beautiful,” Trump told reporters under the wing of the jet.





White House staff shared photos of the interior, revealing a color palette dominated by soft shades of brown, beige, and cream, accented by tan walls, beige carpeting, and gold light fixtures. The layout features a large new conference room, comfortable sofa seating, and framed photos of national monuments decorating the walls. A heavy curtain divides the press area from the rest of the plane to ensure privacy for staff and the Secret Service.





The administration brushed aside early political and ethical criticism regarding the foreign origin of the jet, emphasizing that it functions as an official donation to the nation rather than a personal gift. To address national security concerns, the aircraft underwent intensive counterintelligence sweeps and safety reviews by the Department of Defense.





A senior administration official confirmed that the aircraft is fully safe, secure, and equipped with the advanced technologies required to execute the presidential mission. The Boeing 747-8 will serve as an operational bridge until Boeing delivers its permanent, custom-built replacements closer to 2028.





The president has a busy initial schedule planned for the new aircraft. Following its maiden voyage to North Dakota, the plane is scheduled to fly to South Dakota on Friday for a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. On Saturday, July 4th, it will participate in a high-profile holiday flyover above the White House and the U.S. Capitol to mark the America 250 Independence Day celebrations. The jet will make its first international appearances later this year during presidential trips to Turkey for the NATO summit and China for the APEC summit.