Insulting Luapula: Minister’s Remarks on Poverty Are Offensive and Misguided- Dr Mwelwa

Insulting Luapula: Minister’s Remarks on Poverty Are Offensive and Misguided
By Dr Mwelwa
Recently, Hon. Douglas Siakalima, the Minister of Education, made a statement that has left the people of Luapula Province stunned and insulted. In his remark, he claimed that the poverty in the region is a result of the “poverty of the minds” of its people. This has sparked outrage and disbelief among the residents, who view the statement as a blatant insult to their intelligence and capabilities.
It is indeed distressing to witness a public figure, especially one holding a position of authority in the field of education, making such derogatory and baseless remarks. The people of Luapula Province are hardworking and resilient, despite the numerous challenges they face. To attribute their poverty solely to a supposed lack of mental capacity is not only demeaning but also unfair.
The minister’s statement is a clear reflection of a mindset that fails to understand the intricate complexities of poverty. Poverty is not a simple matter that can be solely attributed to the minds of individuals. It is a result of numerous factors, including the systemic issues that plague the region, such as underdevelopment, lack of access to resources, and limited opportunities for growth.
To pass judgment and lay blame on the people of Luapula Province without considering these underlying factors is an insult to their struggles and a gross oversimplification of the issue. It disregards the historical and socio-economic context in which they find themselves, and it undermines their efforts to overcome adversity on a daily basis.
Moreover, the minister’s comments highlight a disturbing lack of empathy and understanding from someone in a position of power. It is disheartening to witness a leader who should be championing inclusivity and equal opportunities resorting to such offensive and divisive rhetoric. Rather than addressing the root causes of poverty and advocating for policies that uplift the marginalized, the minister’s statement only serves to further marginalize and stigmatize the people of Luapula Province.
It is crucial for leaders to be mindful of their words and actions, as they have a significant impact on the lives of those they serve. The responsibility that comes with holding public office should never be taken lightly, as it requires individuals to act with integrity, empathy, and a genuine commitment to the well-being of all citizens.
In the wake of this controversial statement, it is essential for the minister to reflect upon the impact of his words and issue a sincere apology to the people of Luapula Province. Furthermore, he should take this opportunity to engage in open dialogue with the community, seeking to understand the challenges they face and working collaboratively towards finding sustainable solutions.
The people of Luapula Province deserve respect and support, not condescending remarks that perpetuate stereotypes and deepen their hardships. It is high time that leaders prioritize the needs of the marginalized and work towards creating an inclusive society where opportunities for growth and development are accessible to all.
In conclusion, the comments made by Hon. Douglas Siakalima, the Minister of Education, regarding the people of Luapula Province and their supposed “poverty of the minds,” are not only insulting but also demonstrate a lack of understanding and empathy towards the challenges faced by the region. It is imperative for leaders to demonstrate empathy, humility, and a commitment to addressing the root causes of poverty rather than blaming individuals for their circumstances. The people of Luapula Province deserve better, and it is the responsibility of leaders to ensure that their voices are heard and their struggles are acknowledged.
To start with, there’s simply no province in Zambia where there’s no poverty. There’s appalling poverty even in the urban areas of Zambia now. As for Luapula, one has to understand it from the days of the colonial economy when it was designated as a labour reserve for Copperbelt mines. There was no settlement of white farmers in Luapula and Northern provinces. So the local people lagged behind in acquisition of arable farming skills that were passed on after working on white commercial farms in some provinces.
It’s because whites got all agile men to work in the mines. The reason CB is dominated by the language Bemba.
But for the minister to be issuing such wreckless remark is unacceptable. If it was Munir Zulu who mentioned the cows and the hopaniz. By yesterday he could have been arrested.
This Minister is excited
I come from luapula. Nine Chama chembe munyatu from kazembe. I think hon siakalima didn’t insult us but he was trying to open our minds. I agree with siakalima 100%. I’m not upnd but on this one I agree with him. In sadc region Zambia has 40% of water resources and luapula more of that water. Luapula has minerals like copper, manganese,sugilite, gemstone, etc. We have arable land. I have seen in Tanzania where they don’t have what we have but they are developing using their minds. In luapula we have all that we need but we have wrong mindset. Let us not be angry but have a heart of learning. We have good rains. Let us just work up. Thank you siakalima.
Let’s all be curious about Zambia by reading its history so that we may have some understanding of how what we see in the present came about. I can never stereotype a whole province because it just would not satisfy my curiosity and what I know about humans.
Zambia’s blog sphere is so inferior and dirty, instead of discussing the real issues at hand , you find silly comments that do not add value to the nation.Chilyata! do not hide behind the veil of blogging, that is why you do not use your real names. hardly a day passes without running your mouth.If you think you monopolize knowledge, you are dead wrong!For once take a break . The Minister should apologize to the people of Luapula province who are so humble and accommodating, to the extend that two of the chiefs in Luapula are Tongas, very few tribes would do that.The president has always talked about uniting the nation based on the principle of our founding Father’s “ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION” motto , unless the minister was misquoted, I will reserve my respect for him.The Doctor’s write up very sincere, why would you respond in such a crude way?,This has nothing to do with PF/ UPND .I come from Luapula myself , time will tell.