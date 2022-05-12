INTER-CITY BUS FARES DROP

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators have resolved to reduce inter-city bus fares, following the drop in fuel pump price announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently.

From the foregoing, bus fares for all inter-city routes have been reduced by K10.00 with effect from tomorrow Thursday 12th May 2022.

However, bus fares for other routes including inter-mine, peri-urban and local routes will be maintained due to the negligible average price reduction of petrol and diesel respectively.

On May 1, 2022 the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) reduced fuel pump prices by K2.35 for petrol and K0.58 for diesel.

Consequently, on 2nd May, 2022, the RTSA held a consultative meeting with the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ), Commuter Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) and Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA).

In statement to Chikuni Radio, RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says stakeholders will continue monitoring the factors effecting bus fare variations using the developed bus fare model which take into account the inflation rate, the cost of fuel and other operating costs.

Mr. Mubanga says the Agency is committed to fully manage the stakeholder engagement process in bus fare adjustments to protect the interest of the public while safeguarding the operations of the passenger public transport system in the country.