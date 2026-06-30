Internal UPND Wrangles Emerge in Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Ward 12



With just 45 days remaining before the polls, concerns have emerged over reported internal divisions within the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Ward 12 of the newly created Makeni Constituency.





According to concerns raised by some party members, a senior ward official is allegedly focusing on internal disciplinary actions and leadership disputes instead of mobilising support for the party ahead of the elections.





The allegations centre on Mr. Justin Matongo, the UPND Ward Chairman for Politics, who is accused by some members of targeting fellow party members for expulsion over what they describe as unsubstantiated allegations.





Some party supporters further claim that the reported actions are linked to an alleged attempt to weaken the position of Ward Chairman Mr. Patrick Hatontola, raising concerns that internal leadership battles could undermine the party’s campaign efforts.





The developments have prompted questions among some members about whether the reported actions amount to internal sabotage at a time when the ruling party is seeking to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of voting day.





President Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly urged party members across the country to work towards securing five million votes. However, some local members argue that internal conflicts and the exclusion of loyal supporters could negatively affect mobilisation efforts in the ward.





Political observers note that internal disputes during an election period have the potential to weaken party cohesion and distract from voter engagement if not resolved through established party structures.



Party members calling for intervention have appealed to the UPND leadership to investigate the allegations, establish the facts through appropriate internal processes, and promote unity and fairness as the election campaign intensifies.



©️ Kumwesu | June 29, 2026