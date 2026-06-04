Iran Admits Military Strike, Denies Responsibility For Kuwait Airport Damage



Iran has acknowledged launching a large-scale drone and missile attack targeting U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, but denies responsibility for the destruction reported at Kuwait International Airport.





According to Kuwaiti and U.S. military assessments, the attack involved multiple drones and ballistic missiles launched across the Persian Gulf. Authorities say the assault resulted in damage to Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, leaving at least one person dead and dozens injured.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that its intended target was Ali Al Salem Air Base, a facility used by U.S. and allied forces, located roughly 40 kilometers from the civilian airport.





Iranian security sources, cited by Tasnim News Agency, rejected allegations that Iranian drones directly struck the airport, claiming footage circulating online does not match the timing and conditions of the operation. Tehran argues the attack was aimed solely at military targets.





Kuwait has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a serious act of aggression, while tensions across the Gulf continue to escalate.