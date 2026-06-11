Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz



Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has reportedly announced the immediate and indefinite closure of the Strait of Hormuz following continued U.S. military strikes.





According to the statement, Tehran considers the measure necessary due to what it describes as ongoing threats to Iran’s national security.





Iran further warned that any vessel attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz — including commercial ships and oil tankers — could be treated as a military target and face attack.