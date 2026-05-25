🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING | Iran Bows to Trump: Will Give Up Enriched Uranium.



According to The New York Times, Iran has agreed to give up its enriched uranium stockpile as part of the historic peace deal announced today by President Donald Trump.





This was reportedly Washington’s ultimate red line to halt military actions and move forward with reopening the Strait of Hormuz.





The agreement could dramatically slow Iran’s path toward nuclear weapons development in exchange for easing sanctions and reducing regional tensions.





The world is now asking the same question:



Is this Trump’s biggest diplomatic victory yet… or just the beginning of a much larger geopolitical shift?



Sources: NYT / Fox News / Reuters



#Trump #Iran #BreakingNews #Geopolitics #MiddleEas