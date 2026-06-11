 JUST IN: Iran CALLED President Trump in the Situation Room pleading on their knees to PLEASE HALT the bombing, and the US military just disabled ANOTHER tanker trying to aid Iran

What a ROUGH few days for the mullahs! 

YINGST: “the phone rang. It was the Iranians. President Trump says on the other end calling on him to stop the bombing. He said he’ll stop the bombing if they signed the agreement that is currently on the table!”

“They were going after the air defense systems that remain inside of Iran and the radar sites that the Iranians try to use to identify foreign aircraft over their territory.”

“The reality now is the United States controls the skies of Iran and the Iranians can do very little when these strikes take place.”

“We are hearing from the Iranians today through state media and official channels, saying that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, but they’ve said that before and ultimately we found out from president Trump yesterday that millions of barrels of oil were actually being taken out of the Persian Gulf.”