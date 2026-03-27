Iran claims mass mobilization as public enlistment surges



Reports indicate Iran has mobilized up to one million personnel in preparation for a potential ground conflict, as large numbers of civilians respond to a nationwide recruitment drive.





The mobilization includes regular army forces, IRGC units, and Basij volunteers, reflecting a shift toward large-scale territorial defense posture.





While the figures remain unverified, the development signals rising readiness and heightened tensions amid fears of possible ground escalation.