Iran claims missile and drone strikes against U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced this morning that it had launched missile and one-way attack drone strikes against U.S. military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.





According to the IRGC, the attacks were carried out in retaliation for recent U.S. airstrikes inside Iranian territory, which Tehran has described as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Iranian officials stated that the operation specifically targeted American military facilities in both countries as part of what Tehran called a “proportionate response” to U.S. actions.





U.S. military officials have not yet released a comprehensive assessment of the reported attacks. However, regional air defense systems were reportedly activated across several Gulf states amid concerns of further escalation





The latest exchange marks another significant escalation in the rapidly expanding confrontation between Washington and Tehran, raising fears that the conflict could spread further across the Gulf region.