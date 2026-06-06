Iran Confirms Missile Strikes On U.S.-Linked Targets In Kuwait And Bahrain



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed launching missile attacks against targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, describing the operation as a direct response to recent U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure in southern Iran.





According to Iranian statements, the targets included Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Tehran claimed the operation demonstrated its ability to penetrate regional air defense networks and strike strategic military sites.





Military sources reported that seven ballistic missiles were launched during the attack. U.S., Kuwaiti and Bahraini air defense systems reportedly intercepted six of them, while another failed to reach its target.





Bahrain activated nationwide air raid sirens as a precaution, while U.S. officials stated that no American personnel were injured and rejected Iranian claims that the Fifth Fleet headquarters had been seriously damaged.





The latest exchange marks another escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns over the potential for a broader regional conflict across the Gulf.