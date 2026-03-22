Iran Defies Trump: Vows to Hit US and Allied Energy, Tech, and Water Plants if Power Grid Targeted





Iran’s military command just fired back at President Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of their power plants. Tehran promises to strike “all” US and allied infrastructure in the region—energy facilities, information technology networks, and desalination plants—if America follows through.





The regime is playing tough while the clock ticks on Trump’s deadline. He made it crystal clear: no full, threat-free opening of the vital oil chokepoint means the US obliterates Iran’s biggest power plants first.





This is classic Iran—big talk from a weakening regime that’s already lost proxies and seen its economy crushed. Trump doesn’t bluff, and the mullahs know it. Their threats won’t save them from consequences.





America stands strong. The Strait must open, or the regime pays the price. Trump will win this showdown. 🇺🇸