Iran Fires 88th Missile Barrage as Diplomacy Crumbles



Iran’s IRGC unleashed its 88th wave of missile strikes since late February tonight, slamming six Israeli cities and hitting U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.





The barrage came even as Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan scramble to set up urgent U.S.-Iran talks within 48 hours, according to WSJ sources. Mediators are working overtime, but the launches are speeding up, not slowing down.





Night skies lit up with streaks of missiles and interceptors over urban areas, echoing the intensity of past escalations but now part of a grinding month-long exchange after three weeks of U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.





Talks or no talks, Tehran is sending a clear message: pressure stays on. The region edges closer to wider conflict with no off-ramp in sight.