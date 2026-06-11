Iran Fires Back at Trump: “You Are Walking Into an Endless Quagmire”



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has responded sharply to President Donald Trump’s latest threats against Iran’s oil infrastructure.





Ghalibaf warned that Trump’s “emotional and misguided decisions” risk dragging the United States into an “endless quagmire” that could trap American forces in the region for years.





He also cautioned that any attack on Iran’s energy facilities would have severe consequences for global energy markets, warning that disruption to Iranian oil infrastructure could trigger a major shock to worldwide energy exports and supply chains.





The remarks mark Tehran’s latest response as the war of words between Washington and Iran continues to intensify.