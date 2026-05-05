Iran FM Warns: “No Military Solution” — Slams US “Project Freedom” as a Dead End





Abbas Araghchi said there is “no military solution to a political crisis,” warning the U.S. and regional allies not to get dragged deeper into the conflict.





He criticized Washington’s “Project Freedom” plan to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “dead end” that risks escalating tensions rather than resolving them.





The remarks come as pressure builds in the Gulf, with both sides signaling readiness — but no clear path to de-escalation.